RAYNE - Leonard “Soul Dog/Lenny” McClelland, 64, was born December 17, 1953, in Rayne, Louisiana to Freddie and Delia Jones McClelland.

A native of Rayne, he was a resident of Lake Charles where he was a member of United Christian Fellowship Church and an employee of St. Martin De Porres Multi Care Center for 27 years.

He departed this life Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. in a local hospital.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Lachandra Semien McClelland; six daughters, Alonna (Charles) Ford, Sherina Arceneaux, Jeanetta Williams, Jhvaylee, Jada and Alaiha Jack; two sons, Leonard McClelland Jr. and Rayneldo (Annie) McClelland; two sisters, Joyce Etienne and Rachel McClelland Decluiet; two brothers, Fredrick and Percy McClelland; 20 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Starlight Baptist Church located at 206 Webb Street in Rayne with Pastor Nathan Stevens officiating.

Burial will be at Community Garden Cemetery under the direction of James Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 21, between 5-9 p.m. at Messiah Baptist Church in Lake Charles and also on Saturday, Sept. 22, prior to the funeral from betwen 8-10 a.m. at Starlight Baptist Church in Rayne.

