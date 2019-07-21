RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Leonard Lee Morgan, 72, who died Friday, July 19, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the in St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will conduct the funeral services.

Leonard was owner and operator of Morgan Texaco & Philips Gas Station for 13 years, worked in the oilfield for 25 years and was a member of the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Comeaux Morgan of Rayne; two daughters, Rhonda Morgan Menard and spouse Michael Menard and Monica L. Morgan and fiancé Marc Doucet, all of Rayne; son, Randal S. Morgan and spouse Renee Morgan of Rayne; nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; eleven step-grandchildren; three sisters, Helen Morgan Quebodeaux and spouse James Quebodeaux of Rayne, Connie Morgan Newbound and spouse Pat Newbound of Scott and Becky Morgan Fontenot and spouse Mickey Fontenot of Rayne; brother, Joseph Lloyd Morgan Jr. and spouse Shelia Morgan of Rayne; sister-in-law, Barbara L. Morgan of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by father, Lloyd Joseph Morgan Sr.; mother, Edna Guidry Morgan; brother, Hollan Morgan; two godchildren, Robert Turner and Miles Morgan.

Pallbearers will be Jared Menard, Mason Menard, Randal Morgan Jr., Collin Morgan, Lloyd Morgan Jr. and Russell Lavergne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday July 22, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

