Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Leonard Pete, 60, who died Dec. 19, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Services will be conducted by Father Paul Onuegbe.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Mausoleum in Crowley.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Antoinette Chaffers Pete of Crowley; a son, Leonard Demond Pete of Oakland, California; two daughters, Bethani Shanice Pete of New Orleans, and Dwana R. (Stanley) Maze of Crowley; one granddaughter, Rochelle Reed of Crowley; two sisters, Lena P. Beverly and Cecile Pete; three brothers, Felix Pete Jr. (Rochella), Doyle Pete (Debra) and Houston Pete, all of Crowley; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Pete Sr. and Louella Gums Pete; two sisters, Lillian C. Yokum and Theresa Thorns.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 29, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited on at noon.

