RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Leonor Royer Wingate, 96, of Rayne will be celebrated on Friday, April 13, 2018 at 12:00 PM in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Christopher Cambre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum, Rayne.

A rosary will precede the Mass, and will be recited on Friday, April 13, 2018 at 11:30 AM in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Mrs. Wingate passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in a Rayne health care facility.

Survivors include her daughter, Patty Nugent and husband Ardell of Rayne; grandchildren, Kimala N. Abshire and husband Bobby, Lynette N. Petitjean and husband Jim, Lizette N. Castille, J. Kevin Nugent and companion Sonya Richard, J. Devin Nugent and wife Dana, and Kelli N. Alleman, all of Rayne; great-grandchildren, Brennan Abshire, Drew Abshire, John-Devin Abshire, Elise Yount and husband, Blake, Mariette Mahaffey and husband John Michael, Pete Petitjean, Ann Petitjean, Amanda Daigle, Devin Kyle Nugent and wife Millie, Jerod Nugent, Peyton Nugent, Cameron Nugent and wife Faith, Tyler Nugent, Shelli Alleman, Clare Alleman and Erick Alleman; great-great-grandchildren, Audrey Mahaffey, Nick Mahaffey, Evelyn Mahaffey and Norah Mahaffey; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Preceding Mrs. Wingate in death were her husband, Wilbert "Sam" Wingate; parents, Cleophas and Alicia Alleman Royer; brothers, Uday Royer, Pete Royer, Wedis Royer, Clifton Royer, and John Royer; sisters, Eva Boullion, Pernice Thibodeaux, Alice Granger, and Eula Royer; and great-granddaughter, Haley Lyn Daigle.

Serving as pallbearers are J. Kevin Nugent, J. Devin Nugent, Brennan Abshire, Devin Kyle Nugent, Jerod Nugent, and Erick Alleman. Named as honorary pallbearers are Tyler Nugent, Bobby Abshire, and Jim Petitjean.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.