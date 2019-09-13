A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Leroy Joseph Guillotte, 87, who died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Rayne.

Fr. Jason Vidrine will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited Saturday at 11 a.m.

Interment will be in Abshire Cemetery.

Mr. Guillotte proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by three daughters, Elaine Hargrave and husband Peter of Mowata, Dinah LeBlanc and husband Cleo of Iota, and Suzanne Thibodeaux and husband Robert of Crowley; one brother, David Guillotte and wife Linda of Lyons Point; one granddaughter, Brooke Thibodeaux of Abbeville; four grandsons, Lawrence Hargrave of Lafayette, Scott Hargrave of Indian Bayou, Chad Hargrave of Roberts Cove and Trever Thibodeaux of Crowley; and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adles and Eula Broussard Guillotte; one sister, Lucille Spell; and one brother, Loinice Guillotte.

Pallbearers will be Scott Hargrave, Chad Hargrave, Trever Thibodeaux, Randy Spell, C.J. Spell, and Jude Guillotte.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.