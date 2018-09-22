Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Leroy Joseph Myers, 77, who died Sept. 20, 2018 in Crowley.

Rev. Jason Corder and Rev. Mike Trahan officiated for the services. The family requested visiting hours to be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Friday. Interment was in Estherwood Memorial Cemetery.

He served his community by being a member of the Estherwood Fire Department and the Estherwood Police Department, as well as the caretaker of Estherwood Memorial Cemetery. Leroy was employed to G & H Seed over 40 years. Mr. Myers’ hobbies were gardening, local and family history, watching the New Orleans Saints and meeting his coffee buddies at the Rice Palace, and everyone knew his dry sense of humor. His greatest pastime was spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Peggy L. Myers of Estherwood; three daughters, Bernadette, Mylania and Wendy Myers, all of Estherwood; one son, Todd Myers of Estherwood; two sisters, Amelia Myers LeBlanc of Estherwood and Ienaise Myers Kibodeaux of Crowley; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Louise Hargrave Myers; one nephew, Wesley Allen Ardoin; and his brother-in-law, Calvin LeBlanc.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.