Lester was born in Crowley on Feb. 21, 1954, to Onezime and Lillian Trahan Racca. He was called from this earthly life by his Heavenly Father on May 25, 2019.

He loved to fish and shrimp. He was also mechanically inclined. Lester especially loved spending time with his family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Lester is survived by his mother, Lillian Trahan Racca of Crowley; nine sons, Lester Racca Jr. of Rio Hondo, Texas, Ron Racca of New Orleans, Charles Racca of Spring Field, Michigan, James Brown of San Antonio, Texas, William Madere of Luling, Travis Istre of Houma, Chad Futch of Oak Grove, Nathan Tindall of Crowley, and Justin Tindall of Bastrop; three sisters, Jessica Racca of Mermentau, Linda Vail and Edna Vail, both of Crowley; one brother, Roice Racca of Mermentau; numerous nieces and nephews as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lester was preceded in death by his father, Onezime Racca; two sisters, Jessie Racca and Barbara Hoffpauir

Funeral services for Lester Charles Racca Sr., 65, of Lake Arthur, were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Monday, May 27, at 7 p.m. with Jimmy Broussard officiating.

A gathering of family and friends was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 27, until his service at 7 p.m.

There was no graveside service for, as per his wishes, Lester was cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that money offerings be made toward his funeral expense.

