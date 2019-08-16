A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Lettie J. Martin, 73, who died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Lake Charles.

Fr. Godwin Imoru, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, will officiate the services.

The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. and the Funeral Mass will begin at 10 am.

Burial will be in the South Crowley Cemetery.

Mrs. Martin is survived by one daughter, Carmella Y. Martin of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two sons, Terrence P. Martin and wife Kimberly of League City, Texas, and LeJune J. Martin Jr. and wife Shavonda of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Derek P. Martin of Houston, Texas, Terrence J. Martin of Los Angeles, California, and Journey A. and Trinity Martin of Lafayette; three sisters, Peggy Sinclair and Deborah Anderson of Lake Charles, and Willie Delores Anderson of Lafayette; two brothers, Stanford Anderson of Lake Charles and Alfred Lee Houston of Angola.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeJune Joseph Martin Sr.; her parents, Ora Lee Smith Anderson and Clarence C. James; one granddaughter, Ayanna Martin; and one grandson, Ian Martin.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.