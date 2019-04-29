Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, at 1 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Lillia B. Hoffpauir, 87, who passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 12:56 p.m. in the Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Br. Randy Trahan from Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in the Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery in Ebenezer.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday at 7 o’clock in the evening by her godchild, Jason Seaux, in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until the time of services.

Survivors include her husband, Rufus F. Hoffpauir of Crowley; two sons, John C. and wife Barbara Hoffpauir of Lafayette and Russell James and wife Debbie Patin Hoffpauir of Crowley; two daughters, Gloria and husband David Taylor of Summerdale, Alabama, and Sarah and husband Phil Martin of Crowley; one sister, Margie Seaux of Crowley; one brother, Lawrence “Pee Wee” Bertrand of Crowley; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hoffpauir was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Yvonne Hoffpauir; her parents, John and Elute C. Bertrand; three sisters, one infant sibling, Lillian Myers (her twin), and Iola Cart; and two brothers, Antoine, and Laurice Bertrand.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, (337) 783-1359, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.