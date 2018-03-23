I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.

II Timothy 4:7



Sister Lillie Mae Yokum Minix was born on July 4, 1935, in Branch, to the late Louis R. Yokum and Lusenda Wilridge Yokum. She resided in Crowley.

After becoming a member of Israelite Baptist Church, Sister Lillie Mae served as a deaconess for some years. Lillie Mae was employed at Ruddock’s Bakery for 40 plus years. She will be remembered for her delicious cakes she donated for various events at the church.

Sister Minix enjoyed watching old television shows such as The Andy Griffith Show, Walker, Texas Ranger, and her favorite, Law and Order. She also loved seek-and-find puzzles. Her kitchen was always opened to anyone who wanted a meal.

She leaves to lovingly cherish her memory six children, Ernest James Minix Jr. and Donald Ray Minix both of Crowley, Mark John Minix of Seattle, Washington; Glenn Fitzgerald Minix of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Monia Denise Minix of Denton, Texas, and Shannon M. Charles (Kely) of Waldolf, MDaryland; 17 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren; five brothers and sisters, Dorothy M. Carter and Mary L. Leger, both of Lake Charles, Louis Yokum, Lenton Yokum, and Donald Yokum, all of Rayne; and a host of relatives and friends.

Sister Lillie Mae is preceded in death by her parents, Louis R. Yokum and Lusenda Wilridge Yokum; and a daughter, Abbie Gayle Minix Hall.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 24, at 11 a.m. at Israelite Baptist Church, 428 N. Avenue C, Crowley.

The family requests visiting Saturday from 9 a.m. to service time at the church.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.