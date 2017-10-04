Funeral Services will be held for Linda Ann Kibodeaux, 59, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in the Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Broussard officiating. Visitation was held on Tuesday, October 3 at 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 7 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, LA. Linda passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at her residence in Crowley, LA.

Linda is survived by her mother, Thelma Wirtz Kibodeaux Girard of Crowley, LA; husband of 28 years, Euday “Joe” Richard of Crowley, LA; daughter, Denise Matthews and her husband, Travis Rogers; grandchildren, Brody Jeffers, Becky Rogers and Austin Rogers; three brothers, Lawrence “T-Boy” Kibodeaux of Crowley, LA, Ronald Kibodeaux and his wife, Maggie of Chauvin, LA, John “Johnny Boy” Kibodeaux and his wife, Deannie of Crowley, LA; one sister, Lena K. Mathews and her husband, Al of Crowley, LA and her godparents, Raymond and Earleen Wirtz of Scott, LA.

She was preceded in death by her Dad, Joseph “Dupre” Kibodeaux, stepdad, Ulysse “Jr” Girard; two brothers, Terry Louis Kibodeaux, Sr. and Robert “Robby” Kibodeaux, Sr.

Pallbearers will be Robert “Lee” Kibodeaux, Jr., Terry “T J” Kibodeaux, Jason Kibodeaux, Curley Trahan, T-Wayne Dupuis, Brandon Kibodeaux, Troy Matthews and Johnny Boy Kibodeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Brody Jeffers, Lawrence “T-Boy” Kibodeaux and Alex Mathews.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC-Crowley, (337)783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy.,Crowley, LA 70526 is in charge of all of the arrangements.