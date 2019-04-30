RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Church in Rayne for Lonis Domingue, 67, who died Saturday, April 27, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Services will be conducted by Minister Randy Cobb.

Internment will be in Our Mother of Mercy Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Russell and Meritha Domingue of Rayne; his children, Roderick Freeman (Andrea), Lonis D. Domingue (Tiffany), Daniel Domingue (Shaunee) and Danielle Domingue, all of Rayne, Quinterria S. Kelly (Timothy) of Duson and Reckela Freeman of Jennings; 16 grandchildren and their spouses; six uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving companion of 35 years, Verlena Freeman; a brother, Daniel Domingue; a sister, Sheila D. Roberts; maternal grandparents, Anna and Richard Comeaux; paternal grandparents, Riley and Stella Domingue; and a grandson, Brandon Senegal Adams.

Visitation will be observed Saturday, May 4, at Abundant Life Church, 400 Gossen Memorial Drive, Rayne, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Syrie Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.