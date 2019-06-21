Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, in Delhomme Funeral Home Chapel - Scott for Lorena Dickinson, 72, who passed away on June 17, 2019.

Lorena, a resident of Rayne, was the daughter of the late Aurilie Turner and the former Edith Bourque.

She is survived by her children, John Donald Dickinson, Edith Beatrice Dickinson and fiancé Charles “Chuckie” Chaumont and James Harold Dickinson Jr. and wife Michelle Hamlett; one brother, George Bourque; step-son, James Raye Dickinson and wife Kathy; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Harold Dickinson Sr.; brothers Laris, Dempsey and Nelson Turner; one sister, Gussie Bourque; and step-children, John Dale and William Glen Dickinson.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Dickinson family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 705 Marie Street, Scott, is in charge of funeral arrangements.