Lorena Richard Garcia

CROWLEY

A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Lorena Richard Garcia, 76, who passed away at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Southwind Nursing and Rehab Center in Crowley.
Lorena was born on Jan. 20, 1942, in Crowley.
She is survived by one daughter, Candace LeJeune; one brother, Jessie Richard; and two sisters, Betty Simon and Mary Hebert; eight grandchildren, Robbie Fontenot, Columbus Fontenot, Annie Rabalais, Chad Hermis, Beth Hermis, Blaze Garcia, Sarah Masters and Tyler Calderone; along with numerous great and great-great grandchildren and many friends.
Lorena was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Rena Richard; two sons, Robert Fontenot and Johnny Fontenot; two daughters, Angie Garcia and Alicia Garcia; and one grandson, Brandon Hermis.
Lorena now joins her children in His heavenly home. She will be dearly missed.
The family would like to recognize and thank the staff at Southwind Nursing and Rehab Center for the care given to Lorena. Your patience did not go unnoticed. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Shelly, the hospice nurse, who cared for her in her final days.

