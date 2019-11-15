A Mass of Christian Burial for Lorenza Simon, 102, of Morse, was held at St Peters Catholic Church in Gueydan on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m.

Visitation was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass.

Lorenza was laid to rest in Gueydan Cemetery.

Lorenza was born in Morse on Sept. 7, 1917, to Lastie and Artimise Simon. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Nov. 14, 2019, at the beautiful age of 102.

Lorenza worked as a seamstress. She was an excellent seamstress in her younger years, working in several clothing shops in Crowley. She also made clothes for many people.

Her greatest joy in life was the time she was able to spend with all of her family. She was known by all her nieces and nephews as “Nanny”.

Lorenza was a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lorenza leaves to cherish her memories numerous nieces and nephews.

Lorenza is now rejoicing in Heaven with the family that preceded her in death, her parents; as well as her 12 siblings.

The family of Ms. Lorenza Simon would like to send a very special Thank You to her niece and caregiver, Fay Jones, for all the years of love and compassion shown her in her time of need.

