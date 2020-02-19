RAYNE - Memorial services will be held at a later date for Loretta Gail Hebert, 67, who died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Hebert of Rayne, and daughter, Jeanette Hebert of Kinder.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rayo Lejeune; mother, Mable Leger Lejeune; and brother, Carson Lejeune.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.