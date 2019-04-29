A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 1, at 11 a.m. for Lou Alice Hebert LaCombe, 90, who died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 11:13 a.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours from 10 a.m. Tuesday (all night visitation) to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday with a rosary to be recited Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Mrs. LaCombe is survived by three daughters, Patricia L. Reed and husband Ronald of Iota, Barbara LaCombe of Winnfield and Darlene LaCombe of Iota; two sons, Shelton LaCombe and wife Debra of Iota, Dalton LaCombe of Egan; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orelian LaCombe; her parents, Azenore and Lydia Miller Hebert; five sisters, Hazel Roy, Mae Bergeron, Lena Leger, Cama Lee Leger and Euna Rabalais; seven brothers, Milton, George, Johnny, Hillary, Lee C., Alvin “Poncho” and James Hebert.

Pallbearers will be Shelton LaCombe, Dalton LaCombe, Shelton LaCombe Jr., Justin LaCombe, Billy Miller and Travis LaCombe.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert LaCombe and Ronald Reed.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.