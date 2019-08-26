A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Louise Cheek Webb, 92, who died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at 7:07 pm at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 7 pm by the Knights of Columbus Council #5499 Ladies Auxiliary.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Webb is survived by one daughter, Marie Webb Hebert and husband Ronald of Lafayette; one son, J.C. Webb and wife Suzy of Crowley; six grandchildren, Michelle Hebert Frederick and husband David, Jennifer Webb Abadie, Aimee’ Hebert Dronet and husband Anthony, James “Jimbo” Webb and wife Stephanie, Joshua Webb and wife Bethany, Jeremy Webb and wife Jennifer; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Breaux Webb; her son, Johnny Webb; a grandson, Ronald Hebert Jr.; her parents, Charles and Lelia Billodeau Cheek; one brother, Williard Cheek.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Webb, James R. Webb, Andrew J. Hains, John-David Frederick, Zachary Frederick and Hayden Frederick.

Honorary pallbearers will be Don Kernan, Carl Webb and Jeremy Webb.

The family wishes to thank Drs. Robert Aertker and Nancy Walker, Jill Signorelli and the staff of Southwind Assisted Living, Jared Langley and staff of Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Grace Hospice for the compassion, love and care of Mrs. Webb.

