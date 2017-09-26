Duson - A Mass of Christian Burial for Louise Wilma Trahan, 88, of Duson, was celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. in St. Theresa Catholic Church in Duson.

Father Aaron Melancon, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, served as celebrant. Entombment followed in St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Duson.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. until service time in St. Theresa Catholic Church, with a rosary being recited at 9 a.m. in the church.

Miss Trahan passed away on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in a Rayne health care facility.

Surviving Miss Trahan are several close friends, including Mary Alice Petitjean of Rayne.

Miss Trahan was preceded in death by her parents, Augustine Trahan and Marie Eula Sonnier Trahan; sister, Evelyn Guidry; and brother, Elvin Trahan.

