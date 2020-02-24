Family and friends of Lucille Gautreaux are mourning the loss of their loved one, who was called from this life on Feb. 23, 2020, at the age of 75.

Lucille was born on Sept. 17, 1944, to Loris Boullion and Alice Leger Boullion. Lucille was a cafeteria worker up until her retirement.

She loved spending time with her children and grandbabies. She enjoyed sewing, reading and crocheting. Lucille was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Lucille is survived by her beloved husband, Murphy Gautreaux of Morse; one son, Joey (Rachael) Gautreaux of Morse; daughters, Alice (Mike) Boutte of Morse and Karla (Richard Romero) Gautreaux of Lafayette; her five grandchildren, Daniel, Eric, Ariel, Devin, and Aurora; her seven great-grandchildren; and her brother, James Boullion of Carlyss.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Loris and Alice Leger Boullion; daughter, Janet Nettles; son-in-law, Greg Nettles; great-grandchild, Malachai Nettles; two brothers, John and Thomas Boullion; sister, Alice Boullion.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. with Father Randall Moreau officiating.

Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends began at Matthews Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Monday, Feb 24, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. The family requested that visitation resume on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 8 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass.

Carrying Lucille to her final resting place in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery are Joey Gautreaux, Eric Gautreaux, Devin Gautreaux, Daniel Nettles, Ricky Romero and Mike Boutte.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Boullion and Joe Bratton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.