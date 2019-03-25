A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 26, at 3:30 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Lucille Guillotte “Lou” Spell, 86, who died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 9:30 p.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requested visiting hours Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:15 pm. A rosary was recited Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be in Indian Bayou Cemetery.

Mrs. Spell is survived by two daughters, Lynn Spell Hargrave and husband Donald Sr. of Scott, Charmaine Spell of Mire; four sons, C.J. Spell Jr. and fiancée Valarie Monte of Crowley, Randy J. Spell of Crowley, Lyndale J. Spell and wife Penny of Bradenton, Florida, and Keith Guillotte and fiancée Heidi Usey of Crowley; two brothers, Leroy Guillotte of Crowley and David Guillotte and wife Linda of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Don Hargrave Jr. and wife Karen of Marrero, Shane Hargrave and wife Amy of Erath, Christopher Hargrave, D.C., and fiancée Angelique Miller, D.C., of Lafayette, Mark Spell, Ph.D., and wife Brittany of Stafford, Texas, Joshua Spell of Crowley, Stacie Broussard and husband Donovan of Mire, Laci Breaux of Lake Charles and Tyler Spell of Bradenton, Florida; nine great-grandchildren, Tyler, Braydon, Logan, Sarah, Bennett and Bailey Hargrave, Keagen Dionne, Zaydyn and Logan Breaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clorist “Chip” Spell Sr.; her parents, Adles and Eula Broussard Guillotte; one brother, Loinice “Gro” Guillotte; and an infant sister, Mary Jane Guillotte.

The family wishes to give special thanks to the entire staff of Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Hospice Compassus, especially Lauren Stutes, Kaleb Langlinais, Marsha Emmels and Trisha Mouton. Also, a special heartfelt thank you to Randy Nickel with the Bayou Bend Golf and Health Club.

Pallbearers will be Mark Spell, Joshua Spell, Randy Nickel, Shane Hargrave, Christopher Hargrave and Keith Guillotte.

Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy Guillotte, David Guillotte, Don Hargrave Jr., Stacie Broussard, Laci Breaux and Tyler Spell.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.