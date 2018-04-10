Funeral services were held on Monday, April 9, at 11:30 a.m. at Roberts Cove Church of Christ in Roberts Cove for Lucille L. Pormier, 91, who passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at 7:30 A.M. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Crowley.

Brother Derek Richard and Brother Jack Harris officiated for the services.

Burial was held in the Kie Hebert Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Visitation was held on Sunday, April 8, at 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation resumed on Monday at 9 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include two daughters, Eileen Hall-Stark and husband Shiel Louis Stark of Baytown, Texas, Sylvia and her husband Edward Scherr of Roberts Cove; one son, Michael Pormier of Roberts Cove; six grandchildren, Angel LeJeune, Craig Lee Hall, Denice Stillman, Eric Wayne Hall, Hollie Wyatt and Mistie Pormier; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Ms. Pormier was preceded in death by her husband, Clotis Pormier; one son, Rogers Pormier; her parents, Stanley and Elva A. Laughlin; and two sisters, Pearl Ratliff-Davis and Lori Goins-Adcocks.

