Lucy B. Leleux

March 20, 1935 ~ October 28, 2019

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Lucy Broussard Leleux, 84, who died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Maison duMonde Living Center.

She will be laid to rest at Abshire Cemetery with Reverend Gary Mitchel officiating the services.

Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Simon, Larry Adams, Dale Dupuis, Chuck Broussard, Tony Freedman and Kevin Marceaux.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Simon and husband Steve of Kaplan; son-in-law, Larry Adams of Kaplan; daughter, Brenda Lafosse of Lowell, Arkansas; her adopted son, Tony Freedman and wife Wendy of New Iberia; her sister-in-law, Pearl Broussard of Abbeville; her brother-in-law, Lionel Uze of Baldwin; her six grandchildren, Deidre Adams of Kaplan, Skye Hair of Kaplan, Valerie Marceaux and husband Kevin of Abbeville, Joelle Adams of Kaplan, Chad Lafosse Sr. of Lowell, Arkansas, and Krystal Frederickson of Lowell, Arkansas; and her six great-grandchildren, Jessica and Destiny Hair of Kaplan, Brenden, Taylor, MaKenzie and Rylee Marceaux of Abbeville; and her companion, Melvin Arceneaux of Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leleux; her son, Joel Leleux; her daughter, Patricia Adams; her sister, Willie Uze; her brother, Ray Dupuis; her granddaughter, Amanda Lege; great niece, Genevieve Uze; and her parents, Valery Broussard and the former, Helen Trahan.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the special care given by Maison duMonde, especially the memory care staff.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m..

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276].

Condolences may be sent to the LeLeux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.