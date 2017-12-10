RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 10:30 am in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Lydia Bergeron Comeaux, 96, who died Friday, December 8, 2017 at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home in Lafayette LA.

Interment will be in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Cemetery #1 in Church Point, LA.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will be conducting the funeral services.

Mrs. Lydia Bergeron Comeaux was born in Church Point, LA and lived in Rayne, LA for the past 40 years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and enjoyed sewing, and gardening.

Survivors include sister, Mildred Bergeron Hammond and husband Lou of Lady Lake, FL, numerous nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Walter Comeaux, daughter, Bernadine Comeaux, father, Eustice Bergeron, mother, Aline Bergeron, sister, Winnie Bergeron Gautreaux, four brothers, Clifford Bergeron, brother, Laurace Bergeron, brother, Avery Bergeron, Ferdie Bergeron.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Monday December 11, 2017 from 8:00 am to 10:30 am.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.