Marcia Ann Coleman April 14, 1962 ~ October 2, 2017

MOWATA – It is with heavy hearts that the family of Marcia Ann Coleman announces her death on Oct. 2, 2017, in Southwind Nursing and Rehabilation Center in Crowley surrounded by family and friends.

She was born April 14, 1962, the only girl of six children in the Coleman family. Marcia was the office manager for 25 years at the Boys Sanctuary in Eunice and later for AMIKids in Branch. She was also a former member of the Catholic Daughters of America.

Her giving spirit touched many souls along her journey and left a wide path of lasting friendship on her way. Little could diminish her smile, and she strove to continue to love despite her illness and adversities.

Marcia was preceded in death by her father, Luther B. Coleman Jr; mother, Gloria Bollich Coleman; and brother, Christopher Coleman.

She is survived by her brothers, Thomas Coleman and wife Pamela of Lafayette, Danny Coleman and wife Brenda of Mowata, David Coleman and wife Billie of Mamou, Byron Coleman of Eunice; and former husband, John Douglas Trahan of Rayne; as well as many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Visitation at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice began Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and continues Thursday from 8 a.m. until services. A Rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Lawrence Church in Mowata with burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery at 11 a.m., Oct. 5, with Father Joseph Tran officiating.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 W. Laurel Ave, (337) 457-3371 is in charge of arrangements.