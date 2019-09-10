Article Image Alt Text

Margaret L. Maynard

Tue, 09/10/2019 - 11:55am
CROWLEY

Funeral services were held on Monday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Margaret L. Maynard, 59, who passed away at her home in Crowley on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m..
Deacon Dennis LaCroix, from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, officiated for the services.
Burial was held in Abshire Cemetery in Kaplan.
The family requested that visitation be held on Monday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home chapel in Crowley. A Rosary was recited on Monday at 1:30 in the afternoon.
Survivors include her significant other, Judy Abshire of Crowley; five brothers, Larry and wife Karen Maynard of Crowley, Bob Maynard of Morse, Johnny and wife Tina Maynard of Thibodaux, Billy Maynard and Earline Cormier of Mire and Chris Maynard of Crowley; her godchild, Cassidi Leger of Crowley; several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Maynard was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Margaret W. Maynard; one brother, Gerald and wife Diane Maynard; three sisters, Olive “Gal” and husband Lovelace Matthews, Mary Maynard and Helen Maynard; and her sister-in-law, Lulu Maynard.
You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Ms. Maynard’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.
Duhon Funeral Home, LLC – Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy, Crowley, was in charge of all of the arrangements.

