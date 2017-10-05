New Iberia – Funeral services were conducted for Marguerite “Mugs” Clark Williams, 96, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Deacon Theo Landry officiating.

Burial followed in Holy Family Cemetery.

Visitation began Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resumed on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. A rosary was prayed in the funeral home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

A native of Ridge and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Williams passed away on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at 1:45 p.m. at Consolata Nursing Home in New Iberia.

She was a retired teacher with the Iberia Parish School Board. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Iota, Teachers Sorority, and the Our Lady Altar Society at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. She also loved to sing and was a member of the church choir and taught CCD for many years.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Fitzpatrick and husband Harvey (dec.) of Houston, Texas, Madelyn Rice and husband Randy of Lafayette and Janet Breard and husband Herbert of Monroe; her son, Michael L. Williams and wife Patty of New Iberia; her grandchildren, Franz Seidelhuber and wife Kathi of San Carlos, California, Elizabeth Seidelhuber of Lafayette, California, Christy S. Page and husband Jeremy of Eureka, California, Elizabeth York and husband Edward and Dr. Henry C. Foust III and wife Gretchen, all of Houston, Texas, Lauren Gary and husband Chap and Katy Bunker and husband Michael, all of Lafayette, Charles Rice and wife Elissa of Houston, Texas, Major Herbert L. Breard IV and wife Jewal of Yorktown, Virginia, Leighton Breard of Monroe, Jessica Thibodaux, and Marguerite Paige Jordan and husband Paul all of New Iberia; and 45 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James N. Williams Sr.; her parents, Dr. Michael L. Clark and Solanges Daboval Clark; her daughter, Sheila (Penny) W. Seidelhuber; her son, James (Jimmy) Williams Jr.; her brother, Dr. Abner O. Clark and her sisters, Genevieve C. Dischler and Beatrice C. Zaunbrecher.

Pallbearers were Michael L. Williams, Herbert Breard III, Martin Zaunbrecher, Dr. F.M. Zaunbrecher, Dr. Henry C. Foust III and Leighton Breard.

Honorary pallbearers were Randy Rice, Franz Seidelhuber, Major Herbert L. Breard IV and Charles Rice

David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., (337) 369-6336, was in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005 or to a charity of one’s choice.