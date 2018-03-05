Funeral services for Mrs. Marie LeJeune Cormier, 92, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.

Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.

Funeral home visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday; and 8 a.m. Thursday until time of service.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.

Mrs. Cormier died at 7:10 p.m., Sunday, March 4, 2018, in the Golden Age Nursing Home in Welsh.

Mrs. Cormier was a resident of Jennings since 1941 and was a retired dietician. She was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters.

Survivors include two sons, James Michael “Mike” Cormier Sr. and wife Debra of Jennings, and Harold James Cormier of Welsh; one sister, Laura LeJeune Mott of Jennings; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Arminie Cormier LeJeune; her husband, Wallace Cormier; and son, Wallace Charles Cormier.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care and Golden Age of Welsh, LLC

