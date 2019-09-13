Marie Louise “Weezey” LeDoux Hornsby, 91, of Crowley, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, after a brief illness at Southwind Nursing Home.

She was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Crowley, to Marie Samantha Ferguson LeDoux and James Nathan LeDoux.

Mrs. Hornsby worked with South Central Bell in Crowley for nearly 20 years as a telephone operator, before her husband’s career took them to Panama City, Florida, and Baytown, Texas. While living in Baytown, Louise worked as a cafeteria worker for the Texas school system.

After she and her husband retired in the mid-1980s and moved back to Crowley, they enjoyed trips to the casino, shopping and spending time with relatives. She was always full of energy and fun loving and could always put a smile on your face with her funny expressions and sayings.

She always put others before herself and cherished being a mother to Pam. She was dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Hornsby was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hornsby; daughter, Pam Hornsby; parents, Marie and James LeDoux; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lillie Mae and Brice Hoffpauir, Elnora and Richard Hoffpauir, Vivian and Kermit Arceneaux, Mariann and Sunny Boulet and Kathleen and Ray Johnson; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Julian and Violet, Roy Lee and Oneida, Jimmy and Charles LeDoux.

Mrs. Hornsby is survived by sisters-in-law Joann and Melba LeDoux; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial for Mrs. Hornsby’s family and friends will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church, 1116 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley.

Mrs. Hornsby donated her body to science.