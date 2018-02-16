Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Marjorie Beard Weekley, 81, who passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at 5:25 p.m. at her home in Rayne.

Br. Kevin Colson will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be in the Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Branch.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the funeral home chapel in Rayne. Visitation will resume on Monday, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include, two daughters, Debbie and husband Bobby Stokley of Lafayette, and Monica and husband, Michael Powers of Lakeland, Tennessee; three sons, Randall and wife Gayle Thibodeaux of Rayne, Lonnie and wife Melanie Thibodeaux of Glen Rose, Texas, and Stacey and wife Annette Thibodeaux of Rayne; one brother, John and wife Jeanette Beard of Rayne; 10 grandchildren, Vance Stokley, Garrett and Gavin Powers, Erin and husband Cade Fontenot, Amanda and husband Stephen Ohlenforst, Beth Thibodeaux, Logan and wife,Stephani Thibodeaux, Lanie and husband Brandon Veazey, Ivy and Ava Thibodeaux; three great-grandchildren, Alex and Julie Fontenot, Silouan Veazey.

Ms. Weekley was preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Thibodeaux; and her parents, Ivy and Lillie R. Beard.

