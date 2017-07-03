Lafayette - Mark Alan Shaw died Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at his residence in Lafayette after a brief illness.

Mark was born July 21, 1949, in Weatherford, Texas, to George and Berlene Shaw. Mark grew up in Rayne and graduated from Rayne High School in 1967. He had fond memories of playing baseball with his friends behind South Rayne Elementary.

Mark is survived by a daughter, Francoise Deguire of Quebec, Canada; one sister, Shirley (Mrs. Henry) Peterson of Lafayette; brothers, Brent J. Shaw of Lafayette and Daniel C. Shaw of Westphalia, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Craig T. Shaw and Randy K. Shaw.