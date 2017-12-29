A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, for Mark Anthony Semar II, 40, who died Dec. 28, 2017, surrounded by his family in Iota.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum.

Mark was the owner and operator of Industrial Fabrication & Sandblasting Services, LLC, in Iota. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Summer Launey Semar of Iota; one son, Adam Semar of Iota, two daughters, Anna and Emily Semar of Iota; his parents, Mark and Lil Semar of Egan; one sister, Amanda Semar of Crowley; and his maternal grandmother, June Simar of Egan.

Mark is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ray T. Simar; his paternal grandfather, George Randazzo; his paternal grandmother, Mona Dean Benoit; and his paternal great-grandparents, Lee Roy and Lena Semar.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.