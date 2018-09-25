September 15, 1957 - September 21, 2018

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Marlyn Guidry announces her passing on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Opelousas General Hospital at the age of 61.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota.

Burial will follow in the Iota City Cemetery with Father Jude Thierry as celebrant.

Marlyn enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts, but she especially enjoyed her grandchildren and family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her husband of 40 years, Russell Guidry Sr. of Iota; daughters, Mandy Reed and husband Garland, and Katie Heidleberg and husband Leland, all of Iota; son, Russell Guidry Jr. and wife Katrina of Iota; sister, Suzanne Leckelt and husband Paul of Iota; stepfather, Willie Dietz of Iota; 10 grandchildren, Morgan (Trent), Amber, Dagen, Nicholas, Keaton, Russell III, Kiara, Gavin, Zechariah, and Amelyne; great-grandchild, Vivey Ann; as well as extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Deaville and Mary Deaville Dietz; brothers, Tommy, Rickey, and Allen Deaville; sister, Katie Deaville; grandson, Peyton Guidry; and granddaughter, Tori Jo Guidry.

Pallbearers carrying her to her place of rest are Dagen Guidry, Keaton Guidry, Russell Guidry III, Gavin Doucet, Zechariah Reed, Tommy Deaville Jr., Paul Leckelt, Jr., Chad Leckelt and Justin Leckelt.

At the request of the family, visitation is at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Iota on Monday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. until time of services.

A Rosary was recited by Janice Lejeune at 7 p.m. Monday.

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Iota, 840 Howard St., (337) 779-3083, is in charge of arrangements.