Celebration of life services led by Brother George Bates will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 9:30 a.m. at Life Church in Winnsboro.

Marshall William Shelton, 76, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport. He will be laid to rest at Chase Cemetery in Chase under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, Dec., 8 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral home in Winnsboro.

Marshall was born on Aug. 18, 1941, in Monroe. He graduated from Gilbert High School in 1959 where he was a key player on the Gilbert Demons Basketball Team. He attended Northwestern State University and Northeast Louisiana State College.

He worked in the District Lab of Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for 35 yearsS. Never one to sit still, after retirement his second careers included Job Developer for Louisiana Workforce Development and healthcare marketing for Woodlands Behavioral Hospital.

Marshall never met a stranger, he had a smile for everyone and could always brighten your day. Even though his personality leaned toward lobbying and marketing, he could have been a farmer in another life. His garden was right at the top of the self- proclaimed “biggest tomato and best cucumber” competition that ran for years among his close friends. His yard and stocked pond were pristine. He could be seen on his lawn mower at least three times a week, maybe even more if the grass dared to grow an inch.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was extremely proud of his family; spending time with them was his greatest joy.

Marshall is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patti Joseph Shelton; one daughter, Angie Shelton Snuggs and Todd of Winnsboro; four sons and their spouses, Billy Shelton and Carla of Hot Springs, Arkansas; Jamie Shelton and Carol Ann of Pineville; David and Nancy Reeves of Guatemala City, Guatemala; and Matthew and Ashley Reeves of Virginia Beach, Virginia; 11 grandchildren and their spouses, Emily Shelton Carter and Rhett and Noah Shelton, all of Augusta, Georgia; Isabella Shelton of Hot Springs; Elizabeth and James David Shelton of Pineville; Matthew Snuggs and Brittany of Beaufort, South Carolina; Laci Snuggs Moreau and Joshua of Maurice; Joey Snuggs and Kayla Knotts of Pineville; Nico Reeves of Guatemala City; and Amelia and Miles Reeves of Virginia Beach; seven great-grandchildren, Brylee and Jaxon Moreau, Isaac, Parson and Hixon Snuggs and Remington and Ryder Carter; and one sister, Katie Shelton Chiasson and her husband Larry of Crowley, along with numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Emma Lofton Shelton, and his twin brother, Marion Edward (Bubbie) Shelton.

Pall bearers include Edward Beall, Todd Ulmer, Clark Smith, Devon Goodman, Sonny Wilson and Frankie Joseph, with honorary pall bearers Johnny Lofton, Lefty Hassell and Walter Shelton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marshall’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, and I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7)

Mulhearn Funeral Home of Winnsboro will be handling arrangements.