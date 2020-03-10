Funeral Services will be held for Mary Ada Leger Richard, 78, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel with Pastor Terrell Reed and Pastor Jason Miller officiating.

Visitation in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley will begin on Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Mrs. Richard passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home in Crowley.

Mrs. Richard is survived by her children, Ronald Richard and wife Lucky of Crowley and Madonna Perry and husband Ronald of Crowley; grandchildren, Crystal Nero and husband Ronnie of Estherwood, Jason Perry and wife Amedie of Lake Charles, Reginald Richard and wife Tabetha of Crowley, and Joshua Richard of Crowley; great-grandchildren, Dylan Nero, Chloe Nero, Dylan Jimenez, Cheyenne Jimenez, Kendall Richard, Colin Richard, Madisyn Richard and Carly Richard; one brother, Aubrey Leger and wife Phyllis of Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Richard; and parents, Francis and Angelle Leger.

Pallbearers will be Reginald Richard, Joshua Richard, Kendall Richard, Ronnie Nero, Jason Perry and Dylan Nero.

Honorary pallbearer will be Colin Richard.

