Funeral services were held on Sunday July 23, , at 1 p.m. in the Gossen Funeral Home Chapel for Mary Anderson, 85, who died Friday July 21, 2017, at Rayne Guest Home in Rayne.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Mausoleum and Cemetery No. 2 in Rayne.

Pastor Gene Lee conducted the Funeral Services.

Survivors include one daughter, Shirley Doré and spouse Ernest; two sons, Dave Cormier and spouse Linda, and Ricky Cormier and companion Marcella Lejeune. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 14 great-grand children; and two sisters Allien Prejean and spouse Joseph, and Evelyn Aucoin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave Meche and Effie Marie Cormier Meche; her husbands, Sanders Campbell, Louis Allen Cormier and John Anderson; and her brothers, Elton and Roy Meche.

Mrs. Anderson enjoyed sewing and word-search puzzels.

Pallbearers were Lynn Leger, Chad Cormier, Evan Cormier, Chase Guidry, Rick Cormier II and Beau Daigle .

The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Sunday July 23, from 8 a.m. until the funeral services.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.