The family and friends of Mary Ann Guidry are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on April 11, 2019, at the age of 68.

Mary was born in Midland to Claude J. Schexneider and Rita Mae Borill Schexneider on March 3, 1951.

She was a seamstress and enjoyed sewing, reading and working on crafts. Mary also loved watching TV, especially, Law & Order. Mary especially loved the time she spent with her family and her beautiful grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her husband Robert Allen Guidry of Morse; her son, Gregory Guidry (Stacy) of Morse; her daughter, Roxanne Humble (Alvin) of Morse; her brother, Jessie Schexneider of Crowley; her two sisters, Darcus Monic of Kaplan, and Doris Babb of Arnaudville; and her eight grandchildren, Joshua, Brandon, Chloe, Connor, Lillian, Vivian, Julian and Haydian.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Rita Mae Schexneider; as well as numerous brothers and sisters.

Memorial services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Wednesday, April 17, 209 at 2 p.m.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Wednesday, April 17, from 9 a.m. until the time of her service with a Rosary recited at 11 a.m. by Melissa Vincent.

