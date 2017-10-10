RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Lawrence James, 61, of Rayne will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10:30 a.m. in Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne.

Interment will follow in Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home of Rayne.

Mrs. James passed away on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Camelot Place.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Hardy James of Rayne; daughters, Glenetta James and husband Edgar Nelson of Rayne, Glowanna Francis and husband Barry of Rayne, and Paultrice James and fiance Marcus Frazier of Rayne; sons, Gastone Lawrence of Rayne and Gilbert James of Rayne; a host of step-children; special daughters-in-law, Alehia Jordan and Crystal Douga; special friend, Sadie Duhon; sisters, Marie Collins of Houston, Texas, Earnistine Yoakum and husband Gerald Singleton of Lake Charles, Elaine Lawrence of Lafayette, and Sylvia Bates of Lafayette; brother, Melvin Lawrence of Crowley; 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mrs. James in death were her parents, Paul Harry Lawrence and Mary Lucille Handy Lawrence; sisters,Anniejean Wilkins, Brenda Lawrence, and Constance Evans; and brothers, Gilbert Lawrence, Anthony Lawrence, Joseph Lawrence, Edmond Lawrence, and David Lawrence.

