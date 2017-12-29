A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at St. Michael Catholic Chapel in Egan, for Mary Ann Sonnier Sensat, 90, who died Dec. 28, 2017, in Jennings.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Michael Catholic Chapel, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Interment will be in Sensat Cemetery in Egan.

Mrs. Sensat enjoyed reading, traveling, sewing, collecting dolls, and making doll clothes.

She is survived by her husband, Calvin Sensat of Egan; two sons, Bennit Devillier and wife Melinda of Carencro, and Reggie Devillier and wife Anne of Carencro; five grandchildren, Blake, Hope, Stephanie, Niki, and Ben Devillier; seven great-grandchildren; five step-children, Bonnie Lamb, Belinda Corzine, Robert “Bob” Sensat and wife Cindy, Kerry Sensat and wife Vicki, and Darren Sensat and wife, Sue; 10 step-grandchildren, Kayla J. Manderfield, Susan J. Smith, Bryan Corzine, Timothy Corzine, Stephanie Robinson, Jenee Sensat; Dustin Sensat, Kris Sensat, Kelly Robin, and Jessica Thomas; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Sensat is preceded in death by her parents, Yve and Odelia Miller Sonnier; her step-father, Isidore Cart; three sisters, Ida Dupre, Louise LeJeune, and Loula Reed; and one brother, Ozema Sonnier.

The family would like to extremely thank, Ashley Bertrand, Lamm Hospice Care, and Bobbie Granger who gently took care of Mary Ann.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made in her name to the Louisiana Chapter of the Alzheimer Association: 3445 N. Causeway Blvd, Suite 902, Metairie, LA 70002

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.