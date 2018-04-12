Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Mary Ann Washington, 63, who died April 4, 2018, at her residence.

Services will be conducted by Rev. Godwin Imoru.

Interment will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery in Mowata.

Mary worked for the Lafayette Public School System for nearly 34 years as a teacher and elementary math specialist.

Mary served as president of the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators and later as president and chief executive officer of the Louisiana Association of Educators (LAE), representing nearly 20,000 public school employees before the Louisiana Legislature.

She leaves to mourn her passing her sisters, Orelia Marie Washington-Wilridge, Linda Washington, Betty (Joseph) Washington-Narcisse, Debra Washington and Louella Washington-Mouton; brothers, Paul, Leonce, and Michael Washington; godchildren, Keisha D’augereaux, Tiffany Narcisse, and Reginald Washington; a special niece, Nakeisha Washington; one maternal uncle, Charles Leger, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Amy Handy Leger and Leonce Leger; paternal grandparents, Amos and Thelma Washington; parents, Orelia Leger Washington and Paul Washington Sr.; a brother, Herman Washington; two sisters, Theresa and Lillie Washington.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to the Louisiana Association of Educators (LAE), 8322 One Calais Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70809, for the future Mary A. Washington Scholarship.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 14, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 7:30 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited 8:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette.