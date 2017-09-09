RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Annette Mier Comeaux, 76, of Rayne will be celebrated on Monday, September 11, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne. Father Christopher Cambre will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mrs. Comeaux passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10:08 p.m. in a Lafayette hospital.

A native of Rayne, Mrs. Comeaux was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked as a legal secretary for several judges over the years, including Judge Denny Beslin, Judge Arceneaux, Judge Aaron, Judge Kaliste Saloom, and others. Mrs. Comeaux was an auditor and Vice President at Rayne State Bank for many years.

Mrs. Comeaux enjoyed traveling, visiting with friends, crocheting, and was an excellent seamstress. Her greatest joy in life was caring for her family.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years. Charles Peter Comeaux of Rayne; sons, Charles Jude Comeaux and wife, Tara of Rayne, John Robert Comeaux and wife, Jill of Rayne, Joel Peter Comeaux and wife, Donna of Branch, Jason Todd Comeaux and wife, Akiko of Uruma, Okinawa, Japan, Jeremy Blake Comeaux and wife, Marisa Wolf of Houston, TX, and Jody Blaine Comeaux of San Diego, CA; sister, Betty Mier Airhart and husband, Danny of Youngsville; brother, Louis Mier, Jr. and wife, Kathleen of Zachary; grandchildren, Damon Comeaux, Blaire Stelly and husband, Brock, Mitchell Hebert, Kerrie Comeaux, Krystian Comeaux, Jordan Comeaux, Brianna Comeaux, Cady Comeaux, Christopher Comeaux, Lane Comeaux, Mikalyn Comeaux, Ian Comeaux, Brian Comeaux, Kevin Comeaux, Ethan Comeaux, and Malyn Comeaux; great-grandchildren, Brylinn Stelly, Brooklyn Stelly, Braxtynn Stelly, Blakelyn Stelly, Bethlyn Stelly, and Briggstyn Stelly; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Comeaux in death were her parents, Louis Mier, Sr. and Harriet Schexnider Mier; and sister, Mercedes Mier Treloar.

Serving as pallbearers are Charles Jude Comeaux, John Robert Comeaux, Joel Peter Comeaux, Jason Todd Comeaux, Jeremy Blake Comeaux, Jody Blaine Comeaux, Damon Comeaux, and Lane Comeaux.

