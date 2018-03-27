A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Mary Aucoin Reed, 88, who died Sunday, March, 25, 2018, in Lafayette.

Fr. Jude Thierry will be officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iota.

Mrs. Reed is survived by one daughter, Liz Leger and husband John of Iota; one son, Joe Reed of Iota; two granddaughters, Wendy Courtney and husband Brad of Independence, and Dawn Miller husband Donnie of Houston, Texas; two grandsons, Chad Leger and wife Fannie of Iowa, and Christopher Reed of Iota; two great-granddaughters, Morgan Freeman and husband C.J. of New York, and Burgandie Leger of Iowa; four great-grandsons, Shawn Miller of Iota, Mason Stone of Iowa, Luca D’Amato of Independence, and A.J. D’Amato of Independence.; and three great-great grandchildren, Lilly Faye Freeman, Blaire Freeman, of New York and Parker Stone of Iowa.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Hurshell Reed; two sons, Johnny Reed and Timothy Reed; two sisters, Francis Aucoin and Ella Mae Thibodeaux; two brothers, Gilbert Aucoin and John Horace Aucoin; and one grandson, Peter Reed.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Iota.