RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 at a noon Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Mary Christine Stutes, 40, who died Friday, Sept. 21, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond.

After a long battle with liver disease our beautiful sister passed peacefully surrounded by family, friends, and prayer. Christine had a heart for Jesus and found her forever home today. She was loved and will always be missed. Our family appreciates your prayers, thoughts, and condolences.

Interment will be in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart #2 in Church Point.

Father Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. A Eulogy will be read at the funeral home at 10:45 am the day of the funeral.

Survivors include her mother, Nancy Bush Stutes of Hammond; sister, Anne Stutes Matthews and spouse Fred Matthews of Baton Rouge; brother, Darrell "Johnny" Stutes Jr. and spouse Cinia Kilbert Stutes of Hammond; six nieces and nephews, Andrew Matthews, Jack Matthews, Caroline Matthews, Emily Matthews, Chloe Stutes and Jacob Stutes; paternal grandmother, Gladys Bourque Stutes of Rayne; maternal grandmother, Betty Ann Guidry Bush of Rayne; three aunts, Elizabeth "Liz" Bush Mooney and spouse Mike Mooney of Rayne, Ellen M. Stutes of Rayne and Shirley Stutes Cook and spouse Dave Cook of Baton Rouge, three uncles, David Bush and spouse Sandy Bush of Rayne, Richard D. Stutes and companion Baine Ryder of Youngsville and Charles J. Stutes and spouse Elizabeth Stutes of Lydia; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Darrell John Stutes Sr.; brother, Benjamin "Ben" James Stutes; maternal grandfather, Dr. James R. Bush Sr.; paternal grandfather, Joseph "Joe" Wilbert Stutes; aunt, Annette Stutes Bruner; and two uncles, Jerome Bush, James "Jim" Bush Jr.; and a cousin, Derek Bush.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Matthews, Jack Matthews, John Bush, Seth Mooney, Joseph Bruner and Brad Cook.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday, Sept. 24, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am.