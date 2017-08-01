RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug 3, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Mary Ethel Menard, 78, who passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at 8:45 a.m. at Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

Father Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in the Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery in Lafayette.

The family requested visitation to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 9:30 a.m. until time of services. A Rosary was recited on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 in the evening in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Survivors include one son and son-in-law, James Bryan Menard and Kevin W. Bertrand; one brother, Lee and wife Aggie Doucet of Rayne; nieces and nephews, Joy and husband Pat Daigle of Church Point, Darrell and wife Brenda Bourque of Port Barre, Lemonte and wife Christina Doucet of Church Point, and Paul and wife Val Doucet of Richard; Sandra, Cynthia, Adam and Anthony all of Mamou.

Ms. Menard was preceded in death by her husband, Arista Joseph Menard Jr.; one daughter, Connie Suzanne Menard; one son, Jeffery Paul Menard; her parents, Leonce and Hazel B. Doucet; one brother, Kerney Doucet; one sister, Isabelle Doucet Bourque.

