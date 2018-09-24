BOSCO ~ Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mary Helen Benoit, age 84, who passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette.

Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Fr. Mike Arnaud, pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, will officiate at the services.

Ms. Benoit was a native of Duson and a resident of Bosco. She retired with Advanced Products as a seamstress. Ms. Benoit enjoyed entertaining family gatherings and mostly, being with and taking care of her family. She was a parishioner of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Mire.

Survivors include two sons, Gerald Benoit and his wife, Rita, of La Luz, NM, and Thomas Benoit of Bosco; three daughters, Judy Higginbotham and her husband, Terry, of Bosco, Virginia Trahan and her husband, Carroll, of Lafayette, and Angel Barron and her husband, Donald, of Bosco; one brother, Elridge Benoit of Judice; three sisters, Edolia Credeur of Scott, Betty Hebert of Carencro, and Ruth Benoit of Rayne; two step-sisters, Delores Babineaux of Lafayette and Dorothy Thibodeaux of Ossun; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Villery Benoit; her parents, Delano Benoit and the former Frances Thibodeaux; two brothers, Lloyd Beniot and Alphonse Benoit; and one half-sister, Barbara Forestier.

A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:30 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday.

Pallbearers will be Gerald Benoit, Steven Benoit, Christian Benoit, Dakota Benoit, Collin Higginbotham and Jeremy Smith.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.