Funeral services will be held on October 1, 2017 at St. James Place in the Duplantier Room for Mary Ida Hammond Faulkner, 88, who died on September 26, 2017 in Baton Rouge.

Faulkner donated her body to medical science.

Ms. Faulkner was born on September 2, 1929 in her parents home in Beech Grove, Arkansas. She married Macon Duke Faulkner on September 2, 1946 at a ceremony in Beech Grove.

She was a resident of Baton Rouge for the last 33 years. She spent the 25 years prior to that in Crowley raising their sons with Duke on the LSU Rice Research Station. The epitome of a Southern Lady, she was hostess to dignitaries from all over the world. She traveled the world for business and pleasure, including living in India when the boys were toddlers. She wasn’t one to sit idly by. She taught the English language in other countries, while Duke taught them about rice production and infrastructure. When she saw a need she went after it. Which is why she ran for the Acadia Parish School Board and served several terms working to affect change. She was only 4’11” but she could stand up against giants when she had her mind set on it and make things happen.

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 71 years, Macon Duke Faulkner, sons Bryan (wife Rachel) of Baton Rouge, Brett (wife Christy) of Eunice, a sister Phyllis Adams (husband Glen) of Paragould , Arkansas, three grandchildren, Joshua Faulkner (wife Chen), Jeremy Faulkner (wife Samantha), Mary Guillory (husband Sandy); eight great-grandchildren Mickaila Mier, Nicholas Faulkner, Nathan Guillory, Serenity Lockhart, William Faulkner, Isaac Guillory, Andre Faulkner, Maddie Faulkner all of Eunice; cousins Betty Hicks and Jay Hicks of Beech Grove, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents Buford and Myrtle Hammond, daughter in law Dorothy Faulkner, and great granddaughter Kayleigh Faulkner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Louisiana United Methodist Children’s Home and Family Services Inc., 904 DeVille Lane, Ruston, 71270 or online at donate.lmch.org