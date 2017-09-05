RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary K. Figaro, 65, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne with Rev. Richard Wagner as celebrant.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept 8, until 9:30 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9 a.m. and services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church.

Burial will follow in the Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Cemetery.

Ms. Figaro passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at her residence in Rayne.

Ms. Figaro is survived by her mother, Deanna F. Guidry of Crowley; sisters Maebelle Carter and husband Tracy of Rayne, Donna L. Wheeler and husband Freddie of Rayne, and Quintricia Carpenter and husband Yuseff of Atlanta, Georgia; brothers, Anthony Figaro and wife Bobbi of Bossier City, Xavier Harrison and wife Theresa of Groton, Massachusetts, and Clarence Gerard Guidry of Breaux Bridge.

She is preceded in death by one sister, Selena Ann Broussard; grandparents, Anita and Harold Figaro; uncles, Harold Donald Figaro and Thomas Figaro Sr.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Woods, Nathaniel Harrison, Gerard Guidry, Martin Figaro, Harrison Figaro Jr., Tracy Carter, Carlos Figaro and Brandon Figaro.

Honorary pallbearers will be Oscar Figaro, Bennett Figaro, Anthony Figaro, Xavier Harrison, Yuseff Carpenter, Carl Figaro, Justin Thibodeaux, Daniel Figaro, Harrison Figaro Sr., Kensey Jones and Jeremy Figaro.

Duhon Funeral Home of Rayne is in charge of all arrangements.