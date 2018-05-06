EUNICE~A wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Mary Lane Meaux Nunez will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary died peacefully on Saturday, May 05, 2018 with loving family by her side at the age of 83. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 08, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota. Entombment will follow in the St. Joseph Mausoleum with Father Randy Moreau Celebrant and Father Jude Thierry Con-Celebrant.

The things that brought Mary the most joy in her life were being with her family and friends, sewing and baking, but most of all taking care of her husband. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her husband of thirty eight years, F. C. Nunez of Estherwood; her son, Michael W. Guillory, Sr. and fiancé, Jeannie of Rosedale; step-son, Larry Wayne Nunez and wife, Lisa of Santa Fe, TX; three daughters, Dolores G. Pousson and husband, Arlen Michael of Iota; Vanessa G. Romero of Rayne, Joahanna O. Boudreaux of Mire; step-daughter, Betty K. Hernandez and husband, Raymond of Austin, TX; one brother, Wilson Meaux, Jr. and wife, Mae Rose of Rayne; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Meaux, Sr. and Laura Arabie Meaux; her two sisters, Laura M. and Marcella A. Meaux.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Iota on Monday, May 7th from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Tuesday, May 8th from 8:00 am until time of services. Father Randy Moreau will recite a Rosary at 7 Monday evening.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Iota, 840 Howard Street, (337)779-3083 is in charge of arrangements.