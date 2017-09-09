RAYNE - Funeral services for Mary Lee Meche Melancon, 85, of Rayne will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne. Deacon Tommy Adams will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Mrs. Melancon passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 in a Rayne health care facility.

A longtime resident of Rayne, Mrs. Melancon was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies' Rosary Group. She was active in the community as a member of Acadia Home Extension Club, Rayne Hobby Club, and Rayne Garden Club. A devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother, Mrs. Melancon's greatest joy was caring for and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, C.J. Melancon of Rayne; sons, Tim Melancon and wife, Nina of Lafayette, and Shannon Melancon of Lafayette; brother Hilman Meche and wife Verline of Rayne; grandchildren, Timi Clair Wadleigh and husband, Kristian of Lafayette, and Timothy "Ty" Melancon, Jr. of Baton Rouge; and great-grandchild, Kristian Clair Wadleigh of Lafayette.

Preceding Mrs. Melancon in death were her parents, Leodis Meche and Tolise Mire Meche; sister, Geraldine DeJean; and brother, Lennes Meche.

Serving as pallbearers are Ty Melancon, Kristian Wadleigh, Kevin Meche, Chad DeJean, Kevin Broussard, and Blaine Meche.

