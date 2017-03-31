Funeral services will be held for Mary Lou Simon, 89, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Northside Assembly of God in Crowley with Rev. Albert Lee Gaspard officiating. Visitation will be held in the Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley Chapel on Friday, March 31, beginning at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. and resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time. Interment will follow the church service and will be in Hanks Cemetery in Morse. Mrs. Simon passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

She is survived by her children, Katherine Broussard and her husband Larry of Crowley, Matilda Stafford and her husband Johnny of Crowley, and Linda Hellar of Crowley; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Simon of Crowley; 20 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Albert Lee Gaspard and his wife Jeannie of Mississippi, Johnny Gaspard of Estherwood, Howard Ray Gaspard and his companion Elaine Breaux of Kaplan; and one sister, Laura Mae Breaux of Crowley.

Ms. Simon is preceded in death by her husband, John Charles Simon Sr.; parents, Azile Gaspard and Eve Richard Gaspard; children, John Charles Simon Jr. and Charlene Simon Dronet; and sisters, Virgie Plaisance, Lydia Monceaux and Hazel Hargrave.

The family would like to deeply express our appreciation to Gretchen Zaunbrecher, Lamm Hospice and all of the staff at Encore Rehabilitation.

Pallbearers will be Kobe Malone, Jim Cormier, John Simon III, Lucas Cormier, Lexen Mc Gee and Donovan Royer. Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Hoffpauir and Korey Malone.

